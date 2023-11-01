Yemen’s pro-Iranian Shiite Houthi rebels, who control Sana’a, released a video on Wednesday of what they said were missiles and drones they launched against Israel. in retaliation for the Israeli siege and bombing of the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

In the video, broadcast by the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, You can see the launch of numerous missiles from a desert location, with voices chanting phrases like “death to Israel“death to the United States.”

“Images of the launch of a large number of ballistic and winged missiles and drones against the Israeli enemy in occupied Palestine, in response to their crimes in the Gaza Strip,” a message in the recording reads.

“Alahu Akbar (God is the greatest)”, “Here we go, oh Al Aqsa!”, “Death to America”, “death to Israel” or “Curse on Israel”alleged Houthi fighters chant in parallel with images of missile and drone launches.

A voice is also heard saying that these attacks are “in support of our brothers of the Palestinian people through the force of Yemeni missiles.”

It is unknown if this is a new Houthi attack or if the images released are those of three attacks carried out in recent days and claimed on Tuesday by the Houthi military spokesman. in a televised statement, in which he warned that operations against the Jewish State “will continue” as long as Israeli bombings of Gaza continue.

The Israeli Army, which threatened to retaliate for those attacks, reported Tuesday that its defense systems They intercepted an “air target” that was heading towards their territory, activating alarms in the city of Eilatin the extreme south of the country on the Red Sea coast.

Israel had formally accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels of launching “missiles and drones” that were aimed at its territorybut which hit two tourist towns in Egypt near the border, injuring at least six people.

The Houthis released this Tuesday on their social media accounts a video of some military maneuvers, in which they used projectiles and drones, to simulate combat in favor of Hamas and against Israel and the United States.exercises they called “Al Aqsa Flood”, the same name given to the multiple and deadly attack by Hamas on October 7 against the Jewish State.

The Houthis of Yemen, a powerful pro-Iranian Shiite movement, control Sanaa and large regions of the north and south of the Arab country – one of the poorest in the world due to the internal conflict – since they rebelled in 2014 against the internationally recognized Yemeni government. .

Despite the great distance between Yemen and Israel, more than 2,000 kilometers, the Houthis celebrated Hamas’ deadly attack against Israel, They warned that they “will not stand idly by in the face of the genocidal war” in the Gaza Strip and threatened to “fulfill their religious duty” if Israel continues bombing the Palestinian enclave.

