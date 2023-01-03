Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

At a time when the peoples of the world welcomed the first days of the new year with celebrations and exchange of congratulations, the Yemenis entered the new year, grieving with the wounds of the continuous Houthi terrorism, since the militias seized power in Sanaa by force, through a bloody coup, which they carried out more than 8 years ago.

In conjunction with the Houthi gang’s continued clinging to its impossible demands, which prevent the success of efforts aimed at reviving the UN armistice, the humanitarian crisis afflicting millions of Yemenis is increasing, many of whom have been transformed by the aggressive practices of the coup militants into displaced persons and refugees.

Observers of Yemeni affairs have warned that the suffering of those afflicted by the Houthi aggression is exacerbated in light of the steady drop in temperatures with the onset of winter, which makes the displaced families suffer greatly in order to survive inside camps, many of which lack the simplest basics. Like water, food and medicine.

A large number of residents in those camps complain about the limited assistance they receive from local and international relief organizations, given the suffering of relief workers, in turn, from problems with their budgets, part of which is due to the allocation of part of the funds that were directed in the past. To support the Yemenis, to help those afflicted by other crises on the international scene, such as the Ukrainian crisis.

Some of the displaced Yemenis were quoted as saying that the advent of winter increases the pressure on certain groups in the camps, such as children and the elderly, of whom a large number do not find the necessary medicines for them, in the event of any diseases, in light of the dire conditions in which they live.

In a report published by the Cypriot newspaper “Famagusta Gazette” on its website, displaced people residing in a camp located in Sana’a said that the continuation of the conflict in the country, and its entry into its ninth year, in conjunction with the deterioration of the living conditions from which they suffer, made them lose any hope of reaching a settlement. close to him, pointing out that they have begun to feel that the current civil war may continue indefinitely.