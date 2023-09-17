Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni House of Representatives stressed the need for the political solution to the conflict in the country to be based on the three references represented by the Gulf Initiative, the outcomes of the dialogue conference, and Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2216, questioning the seriousness of the Houthi group in achieving peace.

The Presidency of the Council said during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Council President Sultan Al-Barakani yesterday, “Achieving peace requires sincere intentions and serious work in order to restore the state and spare the blood of the Yemeni people, which has not been demonstrated by the Houthis, who until this moment are practicing their systematic crimes against the people.” “They confiscate rights and freedoms and try to impose an alien culture on our Yemeni people.”

The Presidium of the Yemeni House of Representatives called on the Presidential Leadership Council and all political forces and the government to “close ranks and study all options, starting with the option of peace and ending with the option of restoring the state by all possible means.”

The Presidency of the Yemeni House of Representatives expressed its appreciation for all the initiatives made by Saudi Arabia to achieve peace, its standing by the Yemeni people, and the support it provides in various fields, expressing appreciation for the Omani efforts and for them to constitute a pressure and push force for the peace process.

Security-wise, the air defenses of the joint Yemeni forces shot down two drones launched by the Houthi group yesterday in the skies of Taiz and Al-Jawf governorates.

Military sources reported that the joint forces shot down a drone belonging to the Houthi group, in the northern axis of Al-Jawf Governorate.

This comes hours after army forces in Taiz Governorate shot down a similar drone while it was flying towards military sites on the “Maqbanah” front in the western countryside of the governorate.

In addition, the joint forces destroyed fixed and mobile targets of the Houthi group in the coastal strip of the “Al-Tuhayta” district, south of Hodeidah.

The military media reported that “the units stationed from the joint forces in the Hodeidah axis monitored new and intense movements by the Houthi group on the coast of the Jabaliya region and the north of the Al-Hayma region as part of their plans to threaten international navigation across the Red Sea, and they were quickly dealt with firmly,” confirming that direct hits were achieved on the targets. Targeted.

The military media also reported that members of the “Houthi Navy” were forced to flee among the dense farms that the armed group deprived of its owners of and turned into tunnels and military barracks.