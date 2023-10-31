Yemen’s Houthi rebels announce the start of an operation against Israel

The representative of the Yemeni rebels from the Shiite Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), Yahya Saria, announced in a video message the start of a military operation against Israel.

In addition, the Houthis have already launched a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks on Israeli territory.

The operation aims to support the oppressed Palestinian people and their militant resistance Yahya Sariarepresentative of the Ansar Allah movement

Earlier, Yemenis came out to protests in support of Palestine, organized by the Ansar Allah group. Demonstrations took place in the capital Sanaa and several provinces.

The protesters held Palestinian flags in their hands and shouted slogans in support of the Palestinians. Ansar Allah declared its readiness to take part in hostilities and send hundreds of thousands of fighters to “defend Palestine, its people and holy places.”

This is the common name for representatives of the Shiite paramilitary group Ansar Allah, who rebelled in 2004 in Yemen. Despite a truce in 2010, the conflict escalated into a full-scale civil war in 2014, which continues to this day.

In addition, a representative of the group accused the United States of sponsoring a “Zionist entity.” He added that Britain and the rest of the West were complicit in “crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Saudi Arabia puts its military on alert over Yemen

The statement comes amid tensions with Saudi Arabia, which is leading an armed intervention in Yemen. In particular, the armed forces of Saudi Arabia were put on alert due to clashes with rebels.

Related materials:

During the fighting against the Houthis in the Jizan province near the border with Yemen, four Saudi fighters were killed, and a missile was intercepted that was launched over the territory of the kingdom towards Israel.

It is also reported that clashes between the Houthis and American forces have resumed. On October 19, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the destroyer USS Carney in the northern Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by the Houthis in Yemen. He noted that there were no American military casualties.

Ten rockets launched from Lebanon at Israel

Previously, Israeli territory was repeatedly shelled from Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah operates, supporting the actions of Hamas. In particular, on October 29, the Israeli military recorded ten launches from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory. The IDF returned fire.

Reports of shelling on the borders of the two states have been coming since the conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified. The Lebanese government is negotiating with the leadership of the Hezbollah movement about the inadmissibility of participation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.