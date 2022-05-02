Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, renewed adherence to the UN armistice that entered into force in early April, for a period of two months under the auspices of the United Nations, despite all the violations committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, calling for the need to respect it and abide by its terms, noting that the positions of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to The side of the Yemeni people will remain present in his memory.

In a speech he addressed to the Yemeni people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Al-Alimi pledged to work seriously to provide all conditions for the success of the international truce, especially those related to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and their freedom of movement, whether through Sanaa airport or in the besieged Taiz and all the governorates whose people suffer from human suffering.

“We yearn for a lasting, just and comprehensive peace that ends this catastrophe and builds on the three references to establish a secure future for all the Yemeni people,” he said.

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council promised that the future would be better for Aden and from it to all of Yemen, stressing that Aden was present as a priority in his foreign visits, especially the rehabilitation and improvement of services there, maintenance and development of infrastructure, and provision of security and stability.

He described his visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as “successful by all standards”, and said: “Through them, he felt the extent of sincere brotherly concern for the security and stability of Yemen, land and people. Especially in the economic, development and security fields, which will have positive effects on our people who deserve a better life, after they were exhausted by this war ignited by the Houthi coup militia.

Al-Alimi explained that “the two visits set a clear road map to support the rehabilitation paths in services and the economy, and it was agreed to immediately form joint committees to follow up on the implementation of the pledges.”

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council called on all political and social components, intellectuals, culture and media to unite their ranks and gather their words.

He added, “It is a historic moment. We all have a responsibility to preserve it, work together for the sake of our country and our people, and line up behind the council. All are partners. Exclusion and marginalization are not in our dictionary.”

He also pledged to work according to the rules of consensus, partnership and construction in order to restore the state, restore its institutions, and fix the defect wherever it is.

In another context, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council chaired yesterday a cabinet meeting in Aden.

At the beginning of the meeting, which was attended by Parliament Speaker Sultan al-Barakani and Shura Council Ahmed Obaid bin Daghr, Al-Alimi congratulated the Prime Minister and members of the Council of Ministers on the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and called on them to intensify efforts to implement urgent priorities in all economic, security and humanitarian fields.

He briefed the Cabinet on the results of his successful visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In another context, the British ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim, considered the truce in Yemen a “golden opportunity, for the parties to the conflict to implement its provisions and prepare for a comprehensive and sustainable peace.”

He revealed a British draft resolution as an alternative to UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216 on Yemen, stressing that: “The Security Council will be ready to issue the new resolution when there are real consensus on a political settlement between the parties in Yemen.”

This came during an interview with the British ambassador in a virtual discussion session organized by the Tamdeen Youth Foundation, with the participation of more than 100 NGOs, a number of activists and journalists, on the UK’s vision for peace in Yemen and the role of civil society organizations on this path.

Oppenheim stressed the need to find appropriate solutions to the outstanding issues between the conflicting parties in order to establish the humanitarian truce and work to extend it.

He added that: “International mediators continue to work with the office of the United Nations envoy, Hans Grundberg, in order to push the Yemeni parties towards the success of the truce, and to find a solution to the dispute between the Presidential Council and the Houthis over passports that led to the faltering resumption of commercial flights through Sana’a International Airport.”