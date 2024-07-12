Aden (Union)

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council warned the Houthi group yesterday against returning to the option of comprehensive escalation, which would double the suffering and destroy the remaining necessities of life and the scarce sources of livelihood for the Yemeni people, and squander the good efforts led by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to end the war and restore the path of peace, stability and development, stressing at the same time the readiness of the Yemeni armed forces to deter any hostile adventure.

In an emergency meeting chaired by Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the Council’s Chairman, the Council called on the Houthi group not to escape from internal and popular pressures and living priorities by threatening catastrophic adventures, after this approach has proven its failure over the past years to change the convictions of the Yemeni people or to influence regional and international positions.

The Council announced that it had reviewed the message of the UN Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, which included a request for the Yemeni government’s support to launch a dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss recent economic developments and ways to resolve them in a manner that serves the supreme interest of the Yemeni people.

He stressed his commitment to a clear agenda for participation in any dialogue on the economic file, including resuming oil exports, unifying the national currency, and cancelling all arbitrary measures against the banking sector and the financial and business community.

The Council noted the reforms led by the Yemeni government and central bank to improve living conditions, contain the deterioration of the national currency, protect the banking system, enhance supervision of banks and their foreign transactions, and optimally respond to disclosure standards and compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

The Council affirmed its commitment to deterring Houthi practices, while adopting the utmost degree of flexibility and openness to discussing any proposals that would enhance the independence of the banking sector and the legal status of Yemen.

In another context, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that the important report recently issued by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on the confiscation of weapons that were destined for the Houthis at sea, reveals with evidence that the components of the missiles confiscated by the US Navy between 2015 and 2024 share almost identical features, and that the Houthis used those missiles to launch more than 100 attacks on commercial ships and oil tankers in international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Yemeni government had obtained intelligence information last year about weapons reaching the Houthi group through specialized smuggling networks, in preparation for extensive operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and that it had warned of those plans at the time, but the international community turned its back to find itself face to face with direct Houthi threats.

Al-Eryani called on the international community to quickly classify the Houthi group as a “global terrorist organization,” and impose sanctions on it by freezing its assets, banning the travel of its leaders, activating international resolutions on preventing the sale or supply of weapons and dual-use materials, and enhancing legal coordination between countries to pursue members of the group and individuals and organizations that provide financial or logistical support to it.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that its forces destroyed three Houthi drones, two of which were over the Red Sea and the other over an area under their control in Yemen.

CENTCOM added in a post on the X platform that during the previous 24 hours, the command’s forces destroyed five unmanned surface boats belonging to the Houthis in the Red Sea.

She stressed that these weapons represented “an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial ships in the region.”