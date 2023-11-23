Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

The Presidential Command Council in Yemen affirmed support for efforts to end all war and restore security and stability to the region. This comes as the Yemeni government announced that a new round of prisoner exchange negotiations will begin within days in Amman.

Member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, and Head of the European Union Mission to Yemen, Gabriel Munera Viñales, reviewed the political developments in light of the efforts made by the countries of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy and the international community to end the war and bring peace to Yemen.

Al-Zubaidi renewed the Leadership Council’s support for all efforts to end the conflict in Yemen and restore security and stability to the region.

In addition, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the Houthi group’s continued detention of the head of the Teachers’ Club, Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim, and forcibly disappeared him since last October 8, despite his deteriorating health condition, against the backdrop of his demands to pay teachers’ salaries.

Al-Eryani explained in statements published by the Yemeni News Agency, “Saba”, that “this heinous crime is not the first, and will not be the last. Since its coup, the Houthi group has carried out the most heinous crimes and violations against educational staff in areas forcefully under its control, including oppression, abuse, and policies of systematic impoverishment and starvation. And plundering salaries for 9 years, and demolishing the educational process, as part of its plan to demolish and bulldoze state institutions.”

This came as human rights experts warned of the poor health situation facing the Yemeni people, especially in displacement camps that lack means of protection, drinking water, and health services, which has led to the spread of many dangerous infectious diseases and epidemics, in light of the deterioration of the health system. Because of the war that has been going on for 9 years.

Sources revealed the spread of fever and malaria in the camps for the displaced, especially in the “Jisha” camps, and the widespread spread of “measles and smallpox” in the camps for the displaced in Ma’rib.

Director of the Human Rights Office in the Sanaa Municipality, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, said that the displaced suffer from a widespread spread of diseases, due to poor sanitary conditions in the camps, which lack hygiene and sanitation, which provides a fertile environment for the breeding of mosquitoes that transmit diseases, such as “dengue fever, yellow fever, and malaria.”

Al-Zubairi pointed out in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the health system in Yemen is suffering from severe weakness, after 9 years of war caused by the Houthi group, the displacement of 4.5 million Yemenis, the deteriorating living conditions and the need of 21 million people for food aid, according to international reports, Hospitals and health centers suffer from a shortage of medicines and medical staff, which limits their ability to deal with epidemics and diseases.

Al-Zubairi pointed out that the displaced are going through difficult humanitarian conditions, as they live in overcrowded and unsafe camps, which increases their exposure to diseases. The spread of fevers has led to the death of hundreds of people, and thousands have been infected with serious symptoms and complications, such as fever, headache, musculoskeletal pain, bleeding, and pneumonia.

Al-Zubairi stressed the need to increase awareness and take measures to limit the spread of fevers in the camps, adherence to hygiene and sanitation, and increase support for the health system by providing medicines, medical staff, and the necessary needs in hospitals and health centers, and training cadres.

The Director of the Human Rights Office called on international organizations and humanitarian agencies to provide the necessary support to the displaced in the liberated areas to overcome a humanitarian health disaster, to be freed from the pressure of the Houthi group, to move to safer areas, and to equitably distribute aid and treatment.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Nabil Abdul Hafeez, said that the health conditions are worrying the displaced, especially with their increasing numbers in the camps.

Abdul Hafeez explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the health problems in the displacement camps place the local authorities with very large burdens, which is what the Houthi group wants, in order to restrict the people on the one hand, and make the local authorities in a state of continuous effort to alleviate their suffering on the other hand, stressing The importance of resorting to international bodies to be a helper and helper.

He stressed the need for international organizations to play their role in supporting health facilities and local authorities, and alleviating the suffering of Yemenis in areas of displacement and forced displacement, and the difficult situation they are living in, especially with the outbreak of some epidemics in displacement camps.