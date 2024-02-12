Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni presidential office stressed that restoring state institutions, thwarting the Houthi plan to plunge the country into a comprehensive humanitarian crisis, and peace will remain at the top of the priorities of presidential and governmental work, stressing that the desired peace is an honorable and just peace according to the agreed upon terms of reference. This came while Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, chaired part of the Cabinet session yesterday, in Ma’ashiq Palace, in the presence of the new Prime Minister, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council affirmed his and his fellow Council members’ commitment to supporting the government and enabling it to exercise its full powers under the Constitution and the law.

Al-Alimi said that restoring state institutions, overthrowing the Houthi coup, making a difference, and building the model in the liberated governorates will remain at the top priorities of presidential and governmental work. He also affirmed the commitment of the Council and the government to work on unity of ranks, and to protect the broad national consensus among all components on the goal of restoring state institutions and overthrowing the coup as a top priority. The President pointed out that the Presidential Command Council was aware of the magnitude of the challenges and difficulties facing the government, especially with the continued cessation of oil exports due to the Houthi attacks, and the disastrous humanitarian repercussions that this had, but he expressed his confidence in the will of the Council and the government to overcome these challenges while working together in the spirit of one team. With the support of the coalition to support legitimacy led by our brothers, and to thwart the Houthi group’s plan to plunge the country into a comprehensive humanitarian crisis.

Al-Alimi reiterated that peace will also remain a priority for the Presidential Command Council and the government, “because that is the interest of the Yemeni people,” stressing that the desired peace is an honorable and just peace in accordance with the terms of reference agreed upon nationally, regionally, and internationally, especially Resolution 2216. On the foreign policy level, President The Presidential Leadership Council The government has a set of determinants of action during the next phase, which is based on mobilizing regional and international support, in addition to the issue of the Yemeni people, and exposing the practices of the Houthi group and its gross violations of human rights.

His Excellency the President directed the government to provide all facilities to humanitarian, relief and development agencies and to hold accountable those responsible for any obstacles.

condemnation

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the Houthi group’s continued imposition of a comprehensive siege on the village of Al-Masha’bah in Al-Mishna District, Ibb Governorate, and cutting off water supplies, for the sixth day in a row after it launched an armed campaign, bombed a house, and arrested (60) other people. The village, including 5 women, is an extension of the series of deep-rooted terrorism that it has practiced since the coup.

Al-Eryani pointed out that human rights organizations documented that since its coup, the Houthis have bombed (900) homes of state, army, security, politicians, and media leaders, adopting the policy of bombing homes and forcibly displacing their residents as an approach and method of terrorism and revenge, to confirm that it cannot be a true partner in building peace.