Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A Yemeni political analyst described the Houthi terrorist attack on the Yemeni city of Marib, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians, as a full-fledged crime, explaining that it had retaliatory connotations.

Today, the Houthi militias approved the attack on a gas station in the strategic Marib governorate, which was known as the “fuel massacre”, where the Houthis have continued for months to launch attacks on it despite all international calls to stop the military campaign that threatens thousands of displaced people to the governorate to escape the conflict.

Ismail Ahmed, a Yemeni political analyst, said that the Houthi militia’s criminality is clearer than it needs any kind of confession, but the group’s admission of committing crimes in this way has retaliatory connotations and political indicators that reflect the situation the group is experiencing as a result of its setback in Marib.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi militia is living in a state of despair and failure, which is expected to reflect on its unity and cohesion.

The Yemeni political analyst pointed out that the group that was raised on violence, grew up and rose in it, and can only be so, no matter how it tries to cover its practices with false slogans, will fall under the pressures of reality.

The Houthi terrorist attack resulted in the killing of 21 people, including children, who were killed after a ballistic missile hit a fuel station in the gas-rich Marib in the north of the country.