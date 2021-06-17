Yemeni officials in the Socotra archipelago confirmed that the UAE’s support for efforts to address the “Covid 19” pandemic by sending 60,000 doses of vaccines against the “Corona” virus to the residents of the archipelago embodies its effective humanitarian role on the right, in addition to its well-established charitable giving in the hearts of the people of Socotra.

Yemeni officials said, in press statements on this occasion, that the vaccine against the “Covid-19” pandemic is directed to all residents over 16 years, the elderly and those with chronic diseases, with the aim of preserving the health and safety of the residents of the Socotra Archipelago from the health repercussions of the emerging Corona virus.

They added that the UAE’s giving is not surprising as it is a pioneer in providing humanitarian and charitable support at the world level, which constitutes a solid humanitarian approach in the leadership and people of the Emirates, who are endowed with goodness and giving and offering a helping hand and assistance to all, especially in the most difficult circumstances.

For his part, Engineer Raafat Al-Thaqali, head of the Transitional Council in the Socotra Archipelago, said that the UAE’s support for the people of the archipelago and the provision of 60,000 doses of the vaccine against the “Covid-19” pandemic, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, aims to immunize people over 18 years old, the elderly and those with diseases. chronic diseases, expressing thanks and appreciation to the UAE, the country of humanity.

“We thank the UAE leadership and people for the charitable and humanitarian support for the people of Socotra by providing the anti-Corona vaccine, which would support health efforts in the province and preserve the health and safety of all the people of the archipelago from the Corona pandemic,” said Colonel Saleh Yaslam Fares, advisor to the Socotra Archipelago Governorate.

Raed Al-Juraibi, First Undersecretary of the Socotra Archipelago, said that the medical and humanitarian support provided by the UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to the people of the Socotra Archipelago embodies the UAE’s great positions in supporting the Yemeni people to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic that the world is witnessing. Thank you, the UAE, for all your support.

Yemeni officials stressed that the UAE’s medical and humanitarian initiative to support the efforts of the Socotra Archipelago Governorate to address the repercussions of the emerging Corona virus “Covid-19” and besiege it to limit its spread has the greatest impact on the hearts of the people of the archipelago, as it came at a time of crisis that the whole world is going through, but the UAE’s humanity was and what We are here to keep everyone safe and healthy.