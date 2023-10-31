Home page politics

The Houthi rebels from Yemen are bluntly threatening Israel. You want to have already shot down several targets. The war in the news ticker.

for : The Yemeni Houthi rebels threaten to use their arsenal of weapons This news ticker about the war in Israel is constantly updated. The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. For better classification and transparency, we name all sources. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – After several drone attacks on the southern Israeli city of Eilat by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, they are said to be on the verge of entering war. This is what the news portal spread Visegrad 24 on X (formerly Twitter). Video excerptin which a Houthi speaker talks about the war in Israel and threatens Tel Aviv.

Previously, the Shiite rebels said they had shot down “several targets of the Israeli enemy,” according to a statement from the Iranian-backed group. A spokesman said in the Houthi-affiliated news site Saba released a statement saying “this is the third operation” in support of the Palestinians and that they will continue to “carry out attacks with missiles and drones until Israeli aggression ends.”

During about Visegrad 24 reported that the state of Yemen had officially declared entry into the war, it should be said at this point that the Houthi rebels are not to be equated with the Yemeni government. In April 2022, President Abdrabu Mansour Hadi resigned and since then Yemen has been officially ruled by an eight-member Presidential Council.

Danger to Israel? Yemeni Houthi rebels threaten to release weapons arsenal

Even though Yemen is around 1,600 kilometers away, the Shiite Houthi rebels could still pose a threat to Israel. The Houthis’ arsenal, constantly expanding and proudly displayed at military parades, also includes long-range combat drones that can outwit even radars.

“They are symbolic attacks, but important messages from Iran that its allies can attempt attacks on Israel from various locations and can even hit US targets,” said expert Magid al-Madhaji from the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies to the Emirati newspaper The National. (with agencies)