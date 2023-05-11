Aden (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, Yemeni Prime Minister, affirmed that his country’s government is committed to the peace path, pointing out that the Saudi initiative is an extension of the Kingdom’s brotherly role in supporting the stability and security of Yemen and the region and its keenness to establish peace and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

This came during the reception of Mueen Abdulmalik, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, and the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Ambassador Muhammad Saeed Al Jaber and his accompanying delegation, in Aden yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the internal arena of Yemen in various fields, foremost of which is the continuous Saudi mediation to renew the armistice and establish peace in Yemen, within the framework of the continuous brotherly support to maintain the security and stability of Yemen.

The meeting reviewed the progress of work in a number of vital projects implemented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in 14 Yemeni governorates in several sectors, including Aden International Airport and Aden Hospital.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen affirmed the Kingdom’s continuous support for the Yemeni government’s efforts to serve the brotherly Yemeni people and support economic stability, and the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.