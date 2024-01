Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi during a visit to the European Commission in February last year | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/European Commission

The government of Yemen, which is supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and has global recognition, requested this Monday (15) that the international community recognize the Houthi militia as a terrorist group, claiming that this would contribute to peace in the country, which has been experiencing a civil war since 2014.

The claim comes after attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom carried out last week against Houthi targets in Yemeni territory, in response to attacks by members of this group against commercial ships sailing through the Red Sea.

US President Joe Biden stated that he considers the Houthis to be “terrorists”, although he suspended the measure taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), which had included them on the US government's list of terrorists.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, control much of northern and western Yemen, including the capital, Sana. They claim they attack ships in the Red Sea to “economically harm Israel,” which has been carrying out an offensive in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas terrorist attacks. However, the Yemeni government claims that the Houthis are not seeking to “help” the Palestinians but rather to serve Iranian interests.

In recent weeks, many shipping lines have chosen to avoid the Red Sea – a vital route for trade between Asia and Europe – and have been forced to sail around the southern tip of the African continent, at enormous extra cost and with ten to twelve extra days at sea. (With EFE Agency)