Yemen’s government and rebels exchanged accusations on Tuesday over violations of the ceasefire agreement, three days after the measure took effect in a country ravaged by seven years of war.

The conflict that began in 2014 is carried out by forces loyal to the government, supported since 2015 by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, and by the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, a country that refuses to provide weapons to the insurgents.

A two-month truce took effect on Saturday, the first day of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims, and sparked a ray of hope for an end to the conflict, one of the world’s most serious humanitarian crises.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed ben Mubarak accused the Houthis of “violating” the ceasefire.

The truce “is threatened by violations committed by the Houthis, specifically by military deployments, mobilization of troops and vehicles and artillery fire and drone attacks,” he said on Twitter, in a message in English, if he revealed more details.

The rebels did not comment on the allegations, but also cited “violations” of the truce by government troops on Sunday and Monday.

The truce, which can be extended if the belligerents accept, stipulates that all military offensives by air, land and sea must cease in the conflict, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of deaths, according to the UN, and plunged the poor country of the Arabian Peninsula into famine. .

The ceasefire also allows the entry of 18 oil tankers into ports in the Hodeida region (west) and the access of some commercial flights to the airport of Sanaa, the country’s capital.

The coalition controls Yemen’s air and maritime space and only UN flights are allowed to land in Sanaa, a “blockade” denounced by the Houthis.

Sanaa and the ports of Hodeidah are, however, under rebel control. Yemen’s President Abd Rabbo Mansur Hadi called on the Houthis to negotiate for “the good of the people”.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat