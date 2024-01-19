Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the number of women forcibly detained in the Houthi detention centers reached about 1,800 women, including human rights activists, media figures, journalists, and activists, calling on the international community to pursue those involved in the crimes and systematic violations against which Yemeni women are exposed.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, warned that the Houthi group would liquidate the leader, Fatima Al-Arouli, a human rights expert, head of the Yemen office of the Women’s Leadership Union affiliated with the League of Arab States, and one of the pioneers of feminist work, on February 21, 15 months after her kidnapping. and forcibly hiding it.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the statistics documented by specialized human rights organizations confirm that the number of women forcibly detained in the Houthi group’s detention centers reached about (1,800) women, including human rights activists, media professionals, journalists, and activists, hundreds of whom are still languishing behind bars, as they were distributed in the central prison and secret detention centers. Villas, buildings, apartments,” while hundreds were released after putting pressure on their families and taking pledges from them not to participate in protests or write in the media and social media platforms.

Al-Eryani added, “A report issued by the Coalition for Peace in Yemen revealed that the Houthi group committed more than (1,893) incidents of kidnapping and torture against women from December 2017 until October 2022, including the kidnapping of (504) in the central prison in Sana’a, and (204) ) Underage girls, (283) cases of forced disappearance in secret prisons, (193) illegal rulings on charges of espionage and treason, and (4) cases of suicide and murder under torture were recorded.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, its special envoy to Yemen, human rights organizations, defending women’s issues and combating violence against women, and all honorable and free people in the world, to take urgent action to save the life of Fatima Al-Arouli, and to exert real pressure to force the Houthi group to release her and all the kidnapped and forcibly hidden women in its detention centers, and to pursue those involved. In the systematic crimes and violations against Yemeni women, and working to include the Houthis and their leaders on international terrorist lists.

Meanwhile, Yemeni army forces in Taiz Governorate yesterday repelled an attack by the Houthi group on sites on the western front of the city.

A military source in the Taiz axis reported that Yemeni army forces are engaged in fierce battles in Wadi Hanash on the western front of the city following an attack launched by the Houthi group on army positions, and the confrontations are still continuing.