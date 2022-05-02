Aden (Union)

The Yemeni army confirmed that the brotherly positions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE towards Yemen will not be forgotten by Yemenis, and they will keep them in their hearts.

The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Al-Maqdashi, during his visit yesterday, the leadership of the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Aden, expressed high appreciation for the efforts of the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and their support for Yemen, its leadership and its armed forces, and their precious sacrifices in the battle of the common destiny and the cause One pan-Arabism, and confronting the Houthi threats that lurk in the security of Yemen and the region, stressing that these fraternal stances will not be forgotten by Yemenis and will be preserved in their hearts.