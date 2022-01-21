Yemeni activists and politicians widely circulated the hashtag “#Houthi Brotherhood terrorist”, to express anger at the Brotherhood’s cooperation with Al-Houthi and the cooperation between them in several regions, stressing that the two represent “two sides of the same coin.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Southern Forces, Muhammad Al-Naqeeb, said that the whole world, whether countries, systems, organizations and peoples, condemned and denounced and took its position in rallying around the Emirates and its position, strength and leading role in stabilizing international peace and security, except for the terrorist Brotherhood lined up with the arms of Iran and its branches led al-Qaeda. And ISIS is in a position of recovery.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Yemeni journalist and political analyst Majed Al-Daari said: “The international organization of the Brotherhood will not condemn any Houthi movements, because there are common interests and coordination between the two sides,” noting that despite the issuance of a statement by the Islah party. , the political arm of the Brotherhood in Yemen, to condemn the Houthi crime, it carries a kind of evasion.

Al-Da’ari explained that the truth on the ground confirms that there is an exchange of different interests between the Brotherhood and the Houthis, represented by handing over areas that were under the control of forces affiliated with the Brotherhood and Brotherhood military leaders, without real fighting.

The Yemeni analyst explained that Brotherhood leaders handed over areas, weapons and equipment in the Seventh Military Region and its extension areas, which extend for more than two thousand kilometers, including the Abs district of Hajjah governorate to Al-Jawf governorate, to hand over Al-Bayda and areas of Shabwa, before they were recaptured only weeks ago by the forces of the Southern Giants and the coalition forces.

In the context, Yemeni politician Muhammad al-Faqih said: “Coordination between the Houthi militia and the Brotherhood takes place in several areas in Yemen, and is based on the common interests of the two parties, which can be summarized in extending the conflict for the longest time, with the aim of reaping the highest gains for both parties.”

He explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “Iran employs the Houthi militia, like other militias affiliated with it in the Arab world, to serve the interests of Tehran and not its country, and therefore Houthi will not accept entering into any negotiations that would enhance the peace and stability process in the country.” “.

Well-informed Yemeni sources had revealed the details of a new deal that the terrorist Brotherhood in Yemen is trying to implement with the Houthi militia, in conjunction with the escalation of operations in several areas of the country.

According to the sources who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” and preferred to remain anonymous, coordination between the Brotherhood and the Houthi movement dates back to 2013, since the beginning of the ongoing war in the country, which Iran supports mainly to implement its agenda at home, using its armed arms.

The sources indicated that the agreement concluded between the two parties since that time has been managed and sponsored by regional parties, and Brotherhood figures from inside Yemen, led by the Brotherhood Tawakkol Karman, pointing to a prominent Brotherhood media meeting with leaders of Houthi representatives in Saada, and representatives of the Brotherhood in Sanaa and Abyan. In 2014, he succeeded in concluding an agreement of cooperation and coordination between the two parties that has continued until the present time.