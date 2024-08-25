Aden (Union)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthis’ targeting of oil facilities in Marib Governorate is a dangerous escalation and a destructive approach to the infrastructure and capabilities of the state, and a follow-up of policies of systematic impoverishment and starvation, noting that it will not stand idly by and will take all measures to preserve the capabilities of the people.

The day before yesterday, the Houthi group targeted the Safer oil facility in Ma’rib Governorate, one of the most important vital facilities for oil and gas production, with three “winged” suicide drones loaded with highly explosive materials.

Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that the Houthi group’s continuation of its escalation path threatens to undermine the chances of calm and drag the situation into further complexity, portends the collapse of the economic situation, and exacerbates human suffering. We affirm that the government will not stand idly by, and will take all measures that preserve the interests of the people and protect their sacrifices in the battle to restore the state and end the coup.

In a related context, the United States warned yesterday of a potential environmental disaster in the Red Sea after the Houthis targeted an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller warned in a statement yesterday that the ongoing Houthi attacks threaten to spill a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times greater than the Exxon Valdez disaster in 1989, which constitutes one of the largest environmental disasters in US history.