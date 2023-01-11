Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

The Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen threatened to resort to “harsh options” to confront the escalation of the Houthi terrorist militia, stressing that it would not allow the prevailing state of peace and non-war to continue, noting that true peace begins with saving people’s lives and protecting economic facilities from terrorist attacks that have put millions of lives at stake. .

A member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Abd al-Rahman al-Mahrami, during a meeting with the US ambassador to Yemen Stephen Fagin in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, yesterday, accused the Houthi militia of persisting in targeting oil facilities, the only source of government return, with the aim of depriving all people of salaries and service projects.

He added, “The council will not allow the continuation of the state of no peace and no war, and it has harsh and bitter options for the Houthi militia.”

Recently, terrorist militias launched attacks on 3 oil ports, namely “Al-Dhaba, Al-Nashima and Qena” in the governorates of Hadramout and Shabwa in eastern Yemen, which led to stopping the export of oil, on which the government mainly relies to pay the salaries of employees.

In the context, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, discussed during his meeting yesterday with the UK Ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim, the deteriorating economic situation as a result of the Houthi attacks on oil facilities, which represent the backbone of the economy.

Al-Zubaidi called on the regional and international communities to intervene urgently to save the collapsed economic situation, noting that true peace begins with saving people’s lives and protecting economic facilities from Houthi terrorist attacks that put millions of lives at stake.

A member of the Presidential Leadership Council also called on Britain to play a greater role in mobilizing economic support for Yemen, and to discuss all ways to protect economic facilities, in order to enable the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to resume the oil production and export process.

Political analysts and experts expected in statements to Al-Ittihad that the increase in popular discontent against the Houthi militia may hasten its demise, stressing that millions of Yemenis are looking forward to ending the war and establishing peace in the year 2023, at a time when the terrorist militias are still intransigent and reject international efforts to stop their actions. Bloodshed, response to the UN armistice, and sitting at the negotiating table.

The head of the Nashwan Al-Hamiry Center for Studies and Media, Adel Al-Ahmadi, told Al-Ittihad that “as a result of the war waged by the militias against the Yemeni people, in addition to the sources of livelihood they plunder, it is expected that discontent against them will rise and may hasten their demise. Because it leaves no choice for the masses to live in safety, and it continues to kill and loot.

The head of the “Nashwan Al-Hamiri Center” said that from this standpoint, peace remains contingent on a military defeat and a popular revolution against the “Houthi”, and without that, talking about peace without striving to achieve it will only bear fruit by giving more time to the militias to prolong the battle and prolong the suffering. Yemenis.

In turn, the director of the Human Rights Office in the capital, Sanaa, Fahmy Al-Zubairi, told Al-Ittihad that the new year has entered and 4 million Yemeni people are still suffering from the unjust siege in Taiz, stressing that many Yemenis are well aware of the terrorist behavior of the militias, and that they cannot live in an atmosphere of peace. And coexistence because it is a bloody group that trades in people’s pain, pointing out that there are features of a massive popular revolution that has become mature and is waiting for the right time to uproot the militias from their roots.