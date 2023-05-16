Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni government affirmed support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of Yemenis, noting that it had made extensive concessions in the course of the armistice and de-escalation in order to provide an opportunity for efforts to end the war, and indicated that the Houthi group had not taken any steps to achieve peace and reduce the situation. exacerbated humanity.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak confirmed, during his meeting yesterday with a number of heads of European missions accredited to Yemen, that his country supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of Yemenis, explaining that the Houthi group has not taken any serious steps confirming its desire to achieve lasting peace or seek To reduce the worsening humanitarian situation in its areas of control despite the large resources it obtains and which it is still employing to enhance its military capabilities and impose its beliefs on the Yemeni people, according to a statement published by the official Yemeni news agency, Saba.

During the meeting, they reviewed the regional and international changes and their impact on the Yemeni file and the European role politically, humanitarianly and developmentally to contribute to achieving peace and alleviating human suffering.

In the context, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik confirmed, when he received yesterday, in Aden, the head of the European Union mission, Gabriel Vinales, and ambassadors of a number of European Union countries accredited to Yemen, that the government had made extensive concessions in the course of the armistice and calm and bears heavy burdens due to the economic impact of the Houthi attacks. on the oil sector

Anxious to provide an opportunity for efforts to end the war.

They also discussed developments in the situation in Yemen in light of recent developments, and coordinated UN, regional and international efforts to advance efforts for a political solution and revive the peace process.

The meeting touched on the European positions in support of a political solution, and the steps that must be taken to build confidence towards peace, in addition to supporting the efforts of the government and the Presidential Leadership Council in facing exceptional challenges, especially in the economic and humanitarian aspects.

Abdul Malik stressed that the Houthis, through their attacks, the latest of which was the attack on the “Al-Kadha” road to tighten the siege on the city of Taiz, and other violations indicate that they are not ready for the peace option and do not care about the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni Prime Minister touched on the program of economic and financial reforms being implemented by the government and the Central Bank of Yemen, and what the reforms had resulted in preserving the economy from collapse.