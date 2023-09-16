Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government renewed its open approach to all initiatives aimed at bringing peace, in accordance with the three terms of reference, in a way that ensures an end to the coup, the restoration of state institutions, and stability in Yemen, in light of international warnings that millions of Yemenis will slide towards high levels of food insecurity by the end of this year.

In a statement yesterday, the government welcomed the regional and international efforts aimed at pushing the Houthi group towards seriously dealing with calls for peace and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people.

In this context, dozens of organizations have warned that millions of Yemenis across the country will slide toward high levels of food insecurity by the end of this year.

Yesterday, international relief organizations called in a joint statement to increase funding to continue helping “more than 21.6 million people, or 75% of the population of 32.6 million.”

The statement added that 17 million Yemenis suffer from food insecurity, including 6.1 million people who have already entered a dangerous stage of food shortages.

On the other hand, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned of flash floods that will affect more than thousands of people in a number of internal areas of Yemen in the coming days.

The agricultural meteorological early warning bulletin issued by the FAO said yesterday: “Despite expectations of a significant decrease in the level of rainfall, light to moderate rain will continue to fall in the western parts of the country until the end of this September, which is likely to cause Flash floods could affect about 6,500 people.

The bulletin added that it is expected that about 4,000 people will be exposed to danger in the watershed of Wadi Zabid in both Ibb and Hodeidah governorates, as a result of floods, especially in low-lying areas that suffer from poor drainage of floodwaters.

The United Nations called on emergency departments to take the necessary proactive measures in these areas to mitigate the effects that floods may cause.