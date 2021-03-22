Yemen War Saudi Arabia proposes a ceasefire in Yemen – the Huth rebels refuse

However, the Huthik rebels do not intend to agree to a ceasefire until the air and sea embargoes imposed on Yemen have been lifted.

Saudi Arabia has offered a ceasefire to the Yuten Hutik rebels. The ceasefire would affect the whole country and would be monitored by UN representatives.

According to Saudi Arabia, the airport in Sanaa, the country’s capital, could also be opened with a ceasefire. The capital is in the possession of the Huth rebels.

The ceasefire, according to Saudi Arabia, would take effect immediately after it was approved by the Huthik rebels. Peace talks could also begin between the Yemeni government and the rebels. Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government.

However, the rebels said they did not intend to agree to a ceasefire until the air and sea embargoes imposed on Yemen were lifted. However, the rebels continue talks with Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia must announce an end to the violence and end the blockades altogether. Bringing back ideas that have been discussed for years is nothing new, ”said the Huthien spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said.

Yemen the civil war has been going on for six years. According to the UN, this is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Both the UN and the Yemeni government welcome the ceasefire agreement.

Saudi Arabia has been willing to end the war since U.S. President Joe Biden said the country would no longer support Saudi Arabia’s intervention in the war.

