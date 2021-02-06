The new Biden administration continues to unravel the work of its predecessors. Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress on Friday (February 5) of his intention to remove the Houthi rebels in Yemen from the list of groups considered to be terrorists by United States. “We have formally notified Congress of the Secretary of State’s intention to cancel” this designation, a State Department spokesperson said. The measure will take effect quickly.

Antony Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, announced the classification of the Houthis in terrorist groups shortly before stepping down in January. He justified this measure by stressing the Houthis’ ties with Iran, to which President Trump was very hostile, and by recalling a deadly rebel attack on December 30 on the airport in Aden, Yemen’s second city. Aid organizations felt that this designation hampered their aid on the ground.

The new State Department spokesman said the measure was based solely on these humanitarian considerations. “This decision has nothing to do with what we think of the Houthis and their reprehensible conduct, including attacks on civilians and kidnapping of US citizens.”, he said.

“We are committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory against further attacks. Our action is due solely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute appointment by the previous administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made it clear that it would accelerate the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis “, explained the spokesperson.