Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

The United Nations announced yesterday that more than half of the amount of oil on board the abandoned “Safer” tanker off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea was transferred to a replacement ship, about a week after the start of the withdrawal process.

Last week, the UN organization launched the process of withdrawing the tanker’s load of more than one million barrels of Marib Light crude to the new ship, in a process aimed at avoiding an environmental disaster in the region.

“More than half of the oil on board has been transferred to the replacement ship (Yemen) in the past seven days,” said the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Yemen, David Gresley, on the “X” platform, “Twitter”. Gresley had previously announced that the entire transfer process would take less than three weeks.

In turn, the official in charge of the operation at the United Nations Development Program, Muhammad Mudawi, confirmed yesterday that more than 636,000 barrels of oil were withdrawn to the alternative tanker, indicating that the withdrawal process is continuing completely smoothly. Amid the continuation of the process of withdrawing oil from the dilapidated tanker “Safer”, which has been stuck for years off the western coast of Yemen on the Red Sea, Western analytical circles stress that the success in completing this task, which the “Houthi” group has obstructed its launch for several years, may raise hopes for the possibility of Taking practical steps, in order to find a settlement to the raging Yemeni conflict, which has been going on for nearly a decade. The “Safer”, which was stranded nearly eight years ago near the port of Hodeidah, has long been considered an “environmental time bomb”, its disintegration and leakage of what it carries could lead to Oil estimated at 1.14 million barrels, causing a large-scale catastrophe, striking many countries in the region, bordering the Red Sea.

Over the past years, the Houthis have played the card of this tanker anchored in an area under their control, by not allowing any maintenance operations to be carried out, and preventing United Nations experts from examining and assessing its condition.

Therefore, the international organization’s recent initiation of the emptying process represents an important step to defuse the threat posed by Safer since the middle of the last decade to the entire region, revealing – as analysts say – what steps could be taken on the way to bringing the curtain down on the war that broke out in Yemen. in the fall of 2014.

Experts on Yemen affairs at the International Crisis Group Center for Studies and Research considered that the diplomatic efforts that led to the start of withdrawing oil from that tanker represent a model for the rest of the other negotiating tracks aimed at pushing for an end to the conflict that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis.

The experts pointed out that the success of efforts to compel the Houthis to cooperate with the United Nations to defuse the “Safer” bomb, despite their procrastination in this regard for years, highlights the need to move forward on the path of dialogue, in order to address the various thorny files related to the Yemeni conflict.

The US Special Envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, and the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in this country, David Gresley, played the most prominent role in terms of raising the funds necessary to withdraw oil from “Safer”, which resulted in the provision of $ 121 million, from more than 20 countries, along with Private sector organizations, and other sources.

In statements published by the American “Al-Monitor” website, Lenderking said that the launch of the process of transferring the cargo of the tanker, which is threatened with disintegration, shows the positive results that could result in reducing the escalation between the warring parties, especially since this process comes in light of the longest period of relative calm. Yemen has been witnessing since the outbreak of the conflict.

The intensity of the bloody confrontations on the Yemeni scene has decreased since the agreement, sponsored by the UN in April 2022, on a two-month truce, which was extended twice, until it officially ended in October of the same year. However, this did not prevent the Yemeni parties from committing to a “de facto truce”, which is still in place until now.