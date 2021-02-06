Yemen | United States to remove Yemeni Huthites from terrorist list due to famine in Yemen

According to the U.S. State Department, the decision is due solely to humanitarian reasons and not to Huthie action.

United States announced on Friday that it intends to remove the terrorist definition from the Yemeni Hut movement because of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Adding the Huthies to the terrorist list was one of the previous presidents Donald Trumpin recent decisions of the administration.

Huthie’s removal from the terrorist list was confirmed by a U.S. State Department spokesman on Friday, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

“Our decision is only due to the humanitarian consequences of the last-minute definition made by the previous administration,” a State Department spokesman said, according to Reuters.

“The decision has nothing to do with what we think of the Huthe and their reprehensible actions such as attacks on the civilian population and the abduction of U.S. citizens,” a State Department spokesman said, according to AFP.

Former foreign minister Mike Pompeo defined the Hutites of Yemen as a terrorist organization on January 19, the day before the current president Joe Biden took office. Pompeo’s decision was justified by the fact that the Huthe have links to Iran.

Pompeo’s decision did not concern aid organizations, the UN and the Red Cross, nor the export of agricultural products, medicines and medical supplies. However, aid organizations have said they are forced to work with the Huthi because the Huthi practically controls much of Yemen.

Decision Eliminating the Huthien definition of terrorism came a day after the President of the United States Joe Biden administration announced its termination U.S. support for Saudi warfare in Yemen.

Yemen’s civil war has largely been seen as a so-called substitute war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In the war, Saudi Arabia has supported the Yemeni government. Iran, for its part, has supported Huthik rebels fighting the government.

Yemen has had a serious humanitarian crisis and intermittent famine for years. According to the UN, this is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than three million people fleeing their homes and almost 80 percent of the population in need of some form of help to survive.