Yemen | UN: The parties to the Yemeni war have agreed on a two-month ceasefire

The ceasefire gives hope to the Yemeni people on the brink of famine at the end of years of war.

Yemen the parties to the war have agreed on a ceasefire, the UN said on Friday. The ceasefire, which will take effect on Saturday, was initially agreed to last two months, but is also said to be renewable by mutual agreement.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the brutal conflict in Yemen and millions are on the brink of famine.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement released Friday in its opinionthat the parties to the war have accepted the proposal, inter alia, to suspend all military air, land and naval operations in and over Yemen and to allow commercial flights to and from Sana’a airport to pre-arranged destinations.

Grundberg noted the ceasefire as “the first and long-awaited step.”

“All Yemeni women, men and children who have suffered immensely during a war of more than seven years expect nothing less than an end to the war. The parties cannot offer anything less. ”

Also the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres comments On Twitterthat a ceasefire must be the first step in ending the war. Likewise, the President of the United States Joe Biden is in its opinion demanded an end to the war, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeals On Twitter for a lasting political solution.

Soda there have been talks in Saudi Arabia, which has led an alliance in support of the Yemeni government in the war against Iranian-backed Huthik rebels since March 2015. The Huth rebels had refused to take part in discussions in enemy territory, but last week the group unexpectedly offered the opportunity for a temporary ceasefire and exchange of prisoners.

The alliance later announced that it would suspend military operations in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Huthika rebels have long demanded that the Saudi-led alliance end the 2016 air and sea blockade before negotiations.

The shattered economy and complex political situation in Yemen, as well as military issues and humanitarian aid, are on the agenda. The UN Grundberg has promised to continue negotiations with the parties during the ceasefire with a view to achieving a permanent ceasefire.

The 30 million people in Yemen are in dire need of help. Four-fifths of the population needs some form of assistance to survive.

The UN has warned that by the second half of 2022, up to 19 million people in Yemen may need food aid.