Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that the Houthi group used booby-trapped fishing boats carrying “doll” figures in the shape of fishermen, in its recent attack on the Greek-owned ship MV Twitter in the Red Sea, which led to the sinking of the ship and the loss of one of its crew members. It represents a crime that threatens to collapse Yemen’s fish production, and puts the lives of thousands of Yemeni fishermen in danger.

Al-Eryani added, in a press statement yesterday, that this dangerous escalation once again reveals the group’s indifference to the political, economic and humanitarian repercussions, and the failure of the international response to the serious threats posed by the Houthis’ practices to maritime navigation.

Al-Eryani pointed out that government statistics indicate that about 300,000 people work in the fishing profession, on board 33,000 boats, and support nearly two million people in Hodeidah Governorate, and that 60 percent of fishermen have lost their jobs and their sources of livelihood as a result of the Houthis’ militarization of the coasts and islands under their control, It used it as a platform to attack commercial ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea, and disrupt most of the fish landing centers in the governorate.