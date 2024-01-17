Yemen | The United States will once again define the Houthis as a terrorist organization, an official source says

The definition can still be revoked before it takes effect if the Houthi rebels stop their attacks.

United States will define Yemen's Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization again, an official source from the US administration says. The United States had time to remove that definition from Iran-backed rebels in 2021.

The definition of the Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization will come into effect in a month. According to an official source, the definition can still be revoked before then, if the Houthi rebels stop their attacks on cargo ships traveling in the Red Sea.

The last time the United States designated the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization was in January 2021 Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, but his successor Joe Biden reversed the decision the very next month.

Recently, Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have said they will attack ships they believe have links to Israel, and have justified their attacks by Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Last week The United States and Britain said they had carried out successful attacks on targets used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. In addition to the duo, several countries supported the attacks.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France stood aside from US and British strikes on Yemen because it wanted to avoid an escalation of the situation.

Macron emphasized that the issue was diplomatic, not military, and stressed that France was trying to avoid any escalation.

The United States has carried out attacks on Yemen at least three times in less than a week, most recently on Tuesday.