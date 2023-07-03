The rescue plan for the “tanker Safer” is divided into 4 phases spanning eighteen months, while experts warn of the consequences of delaying the process of unloading oil from the ship, for fear of a leak that will have severe environmental repercussions.

The United Nations said, on Monday, that it would need $144 million to solve the “Safer” oil tank crisis, which threatens to leak 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the coast of Yemen.

The second phase will focus on transferring oil from the Safer tanker to the safe temporary ship during the summer of this year, and the process requires $80 million.

The neglect of the ship’s maintenance caused the erosion of its structures, which heralds an environmental disaster in the south of the Red Sea, which necessitated lengthy discussions with the Houthi group to reach an agreement that would avoid the disaster from occurring in the region.