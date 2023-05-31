Yemen | The UN is ready to start emptying the oil tanker that has been lying on the coast for years

The tanker, which stores more than a million barrels of crude oil inside, has been described as a floating time bomb.

UN says he is ready to start emptying the oil tanker lying on the coast of Yemen.

The tanker has been lying in the Red Sea off the coast for years with more than a million barrels of crude oil on board. Environmental organizations have described the tanker as a floating time bomb.

The UN is scheduled to start preparations for the emptying project on Wednesday. If everything goes according to the planned schedule, the most critical steps in emptying the tanker will have been completed at the turn of June-July.

“We are happy to have arrived there and to be able to start work,” said the UN Yemen Coordinator David Gressly.

In accordance with the evacuation plan, the UN has purchased another oil tanker, the Nautica, which is supposed to pump the oil out of the damaged FSO Safer tanker. Pumping is scheduled to begin within two weeks.

A clearing operation the price is estimated at more than 140 million dollars, or about 130.6 million euros. Also Finland has been involved in financing the oil transfer operation with one million euros.

If the oil inside FSO Safer were to leak into the sea, its cleanup is estimated to cost around 20 billion dollars, or around 18.7 billion euros.

The support ship assisting UN Nautica in the operation arrived on Tuesday. After assisting with evacuation pumping, the support vessel is to tow the FSO Safer away from the site.

“We have reached an important milestone,” said the head of the UN Development Program responsible for the operation Achim Steiner after the support vessel reaches the damaged tanker.

The oil tanker to be emptied has been floating at sea since 2015, i.e. since the start of the Yemeni civil war. The tanker has not been serviced in any way during the war.

According to experts, there is a risk that the tanker will catch fire or explode.

Tanker is located near the port of Hodeida, which is an important transit point for, for example, humanitarian aid delivered to the civilian population suffering in the war in Yemen.

FSO Safer has four times as much oil on board as was spilled into the sea in the Exxon Valdez disaster in the Alaskan mudflats in 1989. According to the UN, the incident was one of the world’s worst eco-disasters.