The government has been waging a civil war against Iranian-backed Huthik rebels since 2014. A ceasefire began in Yemen last Saturday.

7.4. 20:05

Yemen president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced on Thursday that it would hand over all its powers to the new governing council, Yemeni media reported.

The eight-member council is chaired by the former interior minister Rashad al-Alimi. Half of the Council’s representatives come from northern Yemen and half from southern Yemen, which was its own socialist state until 1990.

According to expert assessment, all members of the council have a military background and a large proportion of them have been directly involved in the fighting against Iranian-backed Huthik rebels, the AFP news agency said.

A ceasefire negotiated with the help of the UN began in the country on Saturday. Ceasefire talks are about to begin in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, but without the Huthe, who refused to take part in the talks in an “enemy country.”

President In ten years, Hadi failed to consolidate his dominance. He was elected president in 2012.

Had’s political opponents have accused him of corruption.

Had’s internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has been waging a bloody civil war against Huth rebels since 2014. The UN has described the conflict in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Sanaan Director of the Center for Strategic Studies Maged al-Madhaji described to AFP that the transfer of power represents “the end of the Had era”.

“Had’s government was weak, incompetent and lacked legitimacy,” Oxford University researcher Elizabeth Kendall in turn described.

Kendall also estimates that cooperation with the new council will be challenging. However, he said the only option for Yemen will be a system of government made up of different political groups if it wants to remain a united state.

International Crisis Group think tank Peter Salisbury described the transfer of power On Twitter the most significant change in the alliance against the Huthik rebels since the outbreak of the Civil War.