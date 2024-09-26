Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council affirmed that the path to regional peace begins with supporting national states and moderate forces in the region and adopting an integrated deterrence strategy against terrorist groups and organizations.

The Council called for a collective international approach to support the Yemeni government and strengthen its institutional capabilities to secure its entire national territory.

This was stated by Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, in a speech before the seventy-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which he renewed the Yemeni government’s commitment to a comprehensive and just peace approach, in accordance with its national, regional and international references, stressing the need to strengthen the government’s position to confront any other options. Given the continuing escalation by the Houthi group.

Al-Alimi warned that the world’s continued leniency towards this group portends a greater threat to international peace and security, adding: “To prevent the expansion and sustainability of this escalation, there is an urgent need for a collective approach to support the Yemeni government and strengthen its institutional capabilities in protecting its territorial waters and securing its entire national territory.”

He stressed that without addressing these needs, and implementing international legitimacy resolutions related to prohibiting the flow of weapons and drying up funding sources, the Houthi group will not engage in any efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and will not stop its methods of blackmailing the regional and international communities.

The Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council expressed the gratitude of the Council and the Yemeni government for the unity of the international community and its position in support of Yemen and its people, calling for that position to be transformed into actions and measures that are consistent with the magnitude of the risks facing regional peace and security.

He explained that “despite the truce approved by the Yemeni government in April 2022, the Houthi group has continued its military violations and gross violations of human rights and national and international laws,” noting that the group, in October 2022, bombed oil export ports in the Hadhramaut and Shabwa governorates, which It deprived the Yemeni people of the revenues necessary to pay salaries and basic services, exacerbated human suffering, and caused the national currency to deteriorate to unprecedented levels.

The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council stressed that the continuation of this pattern of reckless escalation in response to the calm initiatives presented by the Yemeni government over the past years requires the international community to take firm policies to push the Houthis towards peace in accordance with its international references, especially Resolution 2216, instead of absurd escalation.

In another context, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Command Council, Major General Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, called on the international community to make a collective effort to enable the Presidential Command Council to end the absurdity and chaos practiced by the “Houthis,” and to work together to end human suffering and address the worsening economic conditions, noting that these steps This would allow finding a path towards a comprehensive political process with Yemeni leadership and regional and international sponsorship to ensure a sustainable political solution.

Al-Zubaidi stressed, in a speech he delivered before the UN Security Council during the high-level open discussion session on “Harnessing Leadership for Peace: United in Respecting the United Nations Charter in Pursuit of a Safe Future,” the need to contain the threat posed by the “Houthis” to global, regional and Yemeni security, and send A clear message that Houthi violence cannot continue with impunity.

A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council stressed the need for a collective effort to enable the Presidential Leadership Council to end the chaos and chaos practiced by the Houthis, and said, “Leadership for peace begins from this hall and is undoubtedly the responsibility and mission of the Security Council.”