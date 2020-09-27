The exchange decision arose during about a week of UN negotiations in Switzerland.

Yemen parties to the war have agreed to exchange 1,081 prisoners, said UN mediator, diplomat Martin Griffiths on Sunday. He called the outcome “a truly significant milestone”.

Iranian-backed Huthik rebels have pledged to release 400 prisoners, 15 of whom are Saudis and 4 Sudanese. The country’s government has promised to surrender 681 April rebels.

Griffiths stresses that the parties should immediately proceed with the implementation of the exchange.

In Yemen there has been a civil war for five years. The political situation in a country of almost 30 million people is complicated.

The war broke out when Iranian-backed Huthik rebels captured the capital, Sanaa, in 2015. Saudi Arabia joined the war, and began with its allies to support the international community’s Abdrabbuh Mansur Had’s government. The Hadian government is still at war in the north against the Huthik rebels. The government is practically operating from Riyadh, as Huthian rebels have taken over large areas of the north.

In addition, there are separatists in southern Yemen who oppose the Huts, but they have also had disagreements and clashes with the Had government.