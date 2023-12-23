Saturday, December 23, 2023
Yemen | The parties to the Yemeni civil war have committed to a ceasefire, says the UN

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Yemen | The parties to the Yemeni civil war have committed to a ceasefire, says the UN

In addition, the parties are committed to the UN-led peace process to end the war.

In the Middle East According to the UN, the parties fighting in Yemen have committed to a new ceasefire. In addition, the parties are committed to the UN-led peace process to end the war, says the UN ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg.

“The parties have taken a significant step. Their commitment is primarily a duty to the people of Yemen,” said Grundberg in a statement released by his office.

Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world, and the civil war that has been going on for more than nine years has caused one of the world's worst human disasters, according to the UN.

The UN estimated earlier this year that hundreds of thousands of people have died in the civil war and that two thirds of the country's inhabitants will need humanitarian aid this year.

Civil war started in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured the city of Sana'a. The following year, the forces of the Saudi-led coalition came to support the government.

With the assistance of the UN, a six-month ceasefire was negotiated in Yemen in 2022, which ended in October of the same year. However, even after the end of the ceasefire, the fighting has not returned as fierce as before.

