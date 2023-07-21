Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The Yemeni government called on the international community to implement a comprehensive program for reconstruction and achieve sustainable development goals to establish peace, noting that the country is facing a worsening crisis in various fields since the Houthi coup, with food insecurity reaching 60% of the population, and 80% needing urgent humanitarian assistance.

Yesterday, at the high-level political forum for the current year 2023 AD, on sustainable development held by the United Nations in New York City, the Yemeni Minister of Planning, Waed Bathib, touched on the unprecedented challenges represented by the Houthi group’s coup against the state and the occupation of institutions.

He pointed out that Yemen is facing a worsening crisis in various fields, as food insecurity has reached 60% of the population, and 80% need humanitarian aid, in addition to the displacement of about 4.3 million people who lack basic services. Ports and stop exporting oil, which represents 65% of public revenues.

The Minister of Planning affirmed that the Yemeni government attaches special importance to achieving the sustainable development goals, as it is an essential entry point for economic recovery, rebuilding infrastructure and building institutions.

The Yemeni political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the restrictions imposed by the group on the movement of goods and commodities come within the framework of a full-fledged “economic war” waged by the Houthis against the Yemeni people and the legitimate government.

Al-Taher said that Al-Houthi does not want there to be an official and orderly state in Yemen, and from here he fabricates many economic measures that impede the arrival of basic commodities to the people, which results in an insane rise in food prices, which exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the country, and puts the government in great embarrassment in front of the Yemeni people and the international community.

In turn, the Yemeni political analyst, Aida bin Lasem, warned that the persistence of the Houthi group in starving and impoverishing the Yemenis in the areas under its control portends a humanitarian crisis if the international disregard for the Houthi practices against the Yemeni people continues.

Bin Lasem explained to Al-Ittihad that the Houthis’ detention of hundreds of trucks loaded with commodities and food commodities leads to an increase in the prices of commodities in the local markets, and causes heavy losses for everyone, which increases the tragic conditions in which the Yemeni people live.

He pointed out that Yemen is witnessing the largest humanitarian disaster in the world, as the currency is collapsing, services are almost non-existent, poverty gnaws at the bodies of the weak, and the specter of famine threatens millions, according to UN reports.

For his part, the Yemeni economic analyst, Majed Al-Daari, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi group’s obstacles to the movement of goods and commodities come within the framework of its continuous efforts to monopolize the import of basic commodities through its import companies, with the aim of achieving huge material gains from the suffering of millions of Yemenis.