Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

The Yemeni government has reaffirmed that the way to deal with the humanitarian crisis is to deal with the economic crisis, and to create a balance between humanitarian and relief work and developmental economic work, stressing the importance of UN and international support in this aspect.

Yesterday, during his meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for the Arab Countries at the United Nations Development Program, Abdullah Al-Dardari, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting Aden, stressed the importance of working to restore the priority of the Yemen file, and mobilizing international support to support Government efforts in the economic and humanitarian aspect.

Abdul Malik welcomed the visit of the UNDP delegation, and appreciated the role played by the program in leading efforts to save the “Safer” reservoir, which were crowned with success and spared Yemen and the region an environmental disaster that would have cost billions of dollars.

In turn, the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program praised the efforts and facilities provided by the government, the latest of which is related to unloading the oil tank to the alternative tanker, stressing that the program’s march in Yemen continues and will expand during the coming period to support development.

More than 2.4 million Yemenis suffering from malnutrition face new life-threatening fears, with the World Food Program announcing that it will suspend its interventions in the field of malnutrition prevention, starting next month, due to an acute funding shortage.

Experts and political analysts said that this step will increase the suffering of Yemenis who suffer from malnutrition, especially children and women, after the interventions of the World Food Program over the past years have helped many Yemenis, especially the most vulnerable groups. Yemeni political researcher Musa al-Maqtari considered that the biggest impact of suspending these interventions is the spread of malnutrition among women and children, which has a significant negative impact on their health and physical and mental development, which increases the risk of disease and death. Which constitutes the majority of the population of Yemen at the present time is the victim of this comment, and it is difficult for them to obtain sufficient food necessary for growth and facing diseases, indicating that this is a great challenge that society will not be able to face due to weak government efforts or rather their absence, especially in areas controlled by the Houthi group In addition to the absence of the role of the private sector and local organizations that originally depend on donor funds and do not have their own sources of any other funds.

Al-Maqtari stressed that Yemen is facing a major challenge after the decision of the World Food Program, calling on the international organization and regional and international financiers to search for urgent solutions to avoid the implementation of this decision, and that this does not exempt the government from urgent action to address the problems and fill this gap as possible from the available alternatives and seek donors. To provide the necessary funding for programs to combat malnutrition, whether through government agencies directly or through international and regional partners.

The Yemeni political researcher called for an urgent call for an international donors’ conference to address interventions related to malnutrition and fight hunger, calling on all donors to limit support to the fields of combating poverty and education.