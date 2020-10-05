According to the United Nations, the worst humanitarian crisis in the world is playing out in Yemen. Almost 6 years of war and more than 100,000 dead, mostly civilians. More than 3.3 million people have fled the fighting. In the region of Marib in Yemen, refugee camps are multiplying. “Marib and its region are of great concern to us. Over a million displaced people have had to abandon their homes because of the war are here. They find themselves in Marib and are extremely vulnerable.”, explains Lisa Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.

Refugees move from camp to camp. Each time, the war catches up with them. “We have more than 1,500 families in this camp who were displaced three times before arriving here. In this camp they do not have basic services. They do not have water, no electricity. , no dispensary, no school “, explains Mohsen Mushalla, director of the al-Sowaida camp. The Marib region remains one of the few strongholds of the government backed by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. The government is fighting against the Houthi insurgents, backed by Iran. Because of this war, more than 3/4 of the population is in need of humanitarian aid.