Yemen | The Houthis sentenced 22 homosexual men to death, some are to be stoned or crucified

Amnesty demands the Houthis to overturn the sentences.

Human rights organization Amnesty demands Yemen's Houthi rebels to overturn recent court decisions in which at least 22 men have been sentenced to death for homosexuality.

Seven men are to be stoned to death and two to be crucified, Amnesty says in its publication on Friday in the bulletin. These sentences were handed down by a court in the city of Dhamari at the end of January. The convicts were accused of “homosexuality” and “spreading obscenity”.

In another trial in the city of Ibb at the beginning of February, 13 students were sentenced to death for “spreading homosexuality”. In addition, three defendants were sentenced to whipping.

The news agency AFP also reported on the latter trial.

Iran's supported Houthi rebels control large parts of Yemen. In recent months, the Houthis have been known mainly for their missile strikes against merchant ships in the Red Sea.