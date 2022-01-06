This step comes from the Houthi militia, in preparation for fleeing from Baihan, with the advance of the Southern Giants Brigades towards it.

Earlier on Thursday, the Southern Giants Brigades had launched an integrated operation to liberate the Baihan district from the grip of the Houthi militia.

The operation of the Bijan Directorate, which reinforced the progress of the Giants Brigades, came amid a state of collapse and confusion in the ranks of the Houthi militia.

The brigades launched an attack from three axes to expel the Houthis, who have occupied the Bijan district for months, and regained control of the Harib junction, which links the governorates of Shabwa and Marib.

Our correspondent confirmed earlier that citizens stormed the headquarters of the 19th Brigade in Baihan, after the Houthis fled from it.

With the end of last December and the beginning of this January, the Giants Brigades sent large forces to the Shabwa governorate, overlooking the Arabian Sea, which revived the hopes of the residents of the governorate to be rid of the Houthi militia.

The forces were able to expel the Houthi militia from the areas of Asilan, Al-Naqoub, Al-Hijr, Ataq, and others.