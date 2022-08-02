Yemen | The ceasefire in Yemen continues – The agreement was found at the last minute

The four-month ceasefire will be extended by two months.

of Yemen The parties to the civil war reached an agreement on Tuesday to extend the four-month ceasefire by two months. The agreement was reached just a few hours before the ceasefire would have ended.

Yemen has been at war since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the country’s capital, Sana’a. This was followed by the entry of a Saudi-backed coalition into the war the following year.

of Yemen the war has created a crisis that has been described as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. According to the UN estimate, 80 percent of the population needs humanitarian aid.

An estimated 150,000 people have died in Yemen’s civil war and millions have become refugees.