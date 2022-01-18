Since last Tuesday, the Giants Brigades have been fighting the fiercest battles with the militias on three fighting axes in the strategic Harib district, which is located on an important supply line linking the fronts south of Marib.

The Harib military operation began immediately after the announcement of control of Shabwa governorate, as part of the “Cyclone of the South” operation, and in conjunction with the launch of the “Happy Yemen” humanitarian operation by the Arab coalition.

Immediately after the liberation of Shabwa, the Houthi elements fled and were stationed in Harib and on the road linking the “Ain” district and the Ma’rib border.

Strategic importance

Harib, one of the districts south of Ma’rib, fell under the control of the Houthis in September last year.

The forces of the giants now control 8 important areas in the tribal depth of Marib, the most important of which are: the villages of “Bani Qais”, “Al Musa”, “Jerada”, “Al-Hajla”, “Ikrima Al-Buthaif”, “Al-Atir” and “Al-Atir” Al Musa” and “Helweh”, after violent battles.

Many axes were also liberated at the eastern and northern entrance to the district center, in which the Houthi militias are holed up, and civilians are used as human shields.

The militias turned the Harib Directorate as a military base for their armed elements to launch on the strategic Jabal al-Balaq fronts, close to the Ma’rib Dam and overlooking the province’s center.

With the arrival of the southern forces to Aqabat Mallaa, the advanced fronts of the Houthis in the eastern Baluk, Taouz and Ramliah, their supply lines would have been cut off.

besiege the militias

With a strategic plan implemented by the Giants Brigades that bypassed the center of the Harib district through the Lasad and Jerrad regions, the Giants surrounded the putschists in the district and cut off their supply lines.

The giants also took control of the line linking Aqaba Ma’la, a ruling area that links the districts of Abdiya and Juba with Ma’rib.

Embodying the state of panic, the militias launched a campaign of theft and looting of civilian property and money in Harib after the arrival of the southern forces.

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Abdel Nasser Al-Mamlouh, director of military information for the joint Yemeni forces, said that Harib is of great importance in the theater of the ongoing military operations to liberate southern Marib, eastern Yemen.

As for its military geography, it is a strategic, governing area in the course of the battle to liberate the southern districts of Marib, which are Harib, Al-Juba, and Jabal Murad, according to Al-Mamluh.

Harib is also of great importance to the national forces supported by the Arab coalition, because it is the main line of defense for the Houthi militias affiliated with Iran, south of Marib.

Explaining the importance of this battle in the course of the war to liberate Yemen, the director of military information for the joint Yemeni forces added: “If the militias lose Harib completely, their collapse will not stop at the administrative borders of this directorate, and the battles will move without strong resistance to the depth of the districts south of Ma’rib.”

Regarding the importance of the “Battle of Harib”, Yemeni political analyst Abdul Sattar Al-Shamiri considered, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that it is “a natural extension of the Shabwa battle to secure the liberated areas.”

He added, “This battle is the most difficult battle since the beginning of the war because of the mines planted by the militias, the size of military trenches, and the Houthi military position in the district.”

Al-Shamiri confirmed that “Al-Houthi is betting on the battle of Harib after the defeat of Shabwa, and I think that the battle has recorded great progress and will be a real test for the liberation of Ma’rib and Al-Bayda and then the encirclement of Sana’a,” noting that “the battle may take some time, but the liberation of Marib and Sanaa will undoubtedly come.”

A harsh response to targeting facilities in the UAE

With the support of the Arab coalition, the southern forces liberated Shabwa governorate during the “Cyclone of the South” operation, then the Harib battle began as a key to liberating the Ma’rib Governorate and the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

With a fiery preparation for the battle of Sanaa and in response to the sinister Houthi attack on Emirati civilian facilities, the Arab coalition launched, at dawn on Tuesday, separate air strikes on militia strongholds and camps in Sana’a.

The raids targeted a bank of Houthi targets represented in the College of Aviation and Air Defense in the Sixties, and the Military Academy in the Rawda area, north of Sanaa.

As for the raids of Al-Dhalea governorate, they were on the Houthi militia’s positions in the Al-Fakher sector in the Al-Kubaydah region, according to a statement by the Al-Dhalea Axis Media Center.

Houthi militia sites and gatherings were also bombed in the Nassah Yais sector, northwest of the Maris region in the same governorate.

The raids of Sanaa and Al-Dhalea came “in response to the threat and military necessity,” as Houthi terrorist leaders were targeted north of the Yemeni capital, according to a statement by the Arab coalition.

The statement added, “The F-15 attack aircraft destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were used to launch terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.”

The statement pointed out that the raids came to “hold the perpetrators of hostile attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE accountable.”

He said his air force is carrying out 24-hour air operations over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Commenting on the support of the Arab coalition in the battle of Harib, the director of military information for the joint Yemeni forces confirmed that “the southern forces were able to liberate the Harib areas with the support of the Arab coalition, which put the Houthis in a pincer, which doubled the predicament of the militias loyal to Iran.”

Regarding the size of the Houthi losses, the military official added: “The liberation of the southern districts of Ma’rib is taking place now in Harib, and the capabilities of the militias, in number and equipment, have been destroyed by the Giants’ strikes and with the support of coalition aircraft.”