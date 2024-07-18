Aden (Union)

Yemen stressed the importance of moving the headquarters of international organizations and agencies working in the humanitarian field to the temporary capital, Aden, in a way that ensures the safety of employees and enhances the effectiveness of relief operations and the distribution of humanitarian aid to needy groups in all governorates of the country without discrimination.

This came during a meeting between the Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waed Badhib, and the Director of Operations and Advocacy at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Operations (OCHA), Edm Warsnau, yesterday in New York.

Badib referred to a number of important issues related to the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and to the violations committed by the Houthi group and its continued obstruction of operations and activities in the humanitarian field, especially within the areas under its control, and to the issue of the group’s detention and kidnapping of employees of international and local organizations.

During his participation in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development currently being held in New York, Badib stressed the importance of the United Nations’ role in protecting its employees and pressuring the Houthi group to release them and ensure their safety.

He pointed out that this behaviour constitutes damage and continuous obstruction to humanitarian relief efforts, and a direct threat to the lives and safety of employees and their families.

The Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation pointed out that the Houthi group had detained four Yemenia Airlines planes, along with their technical and navigational crews, which had prevented Yemeni citizens from traveling for treatment and healthcare, and had also prevented thousands of students from continuing their education abroad, and had exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in general.

Badib called for the need to combine efforts to mobilize international support and bridge the gap in the humanitarian response plan for Yemen, with the need to move from humanitarian interventions to development work to contribute to improving services, alleviating poverty and early recovery.

In a related context, the Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Waed Badhib, appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in providing technical and advisory support to Yemen in many areas, including preparing the first voluntary report.

Following his meeting with ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti in Washington yesterday, he stressed the importance of the support provided by ESCWA to Yemen in areas such as encouraging renewable energy, confronting climate change, enhancing the productivity of the agricultural sector, and other areas, in addition to building the professional capacities of thousands of Yemeni employees in areas related to public service.

For her part, the Executive Secretary of ESCWA pointed out the organization’s continued support for Yemen during its current phase, especially in the areas of capacity building and enhancing resilience in a number of important sectors, particularly the agriculture and fisheries sectors and other vital sectors.