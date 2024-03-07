Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The practices of the Houthi group caused the deterioration of various sectors of the Yemeni state, causing millions to welcome the holy month of Ramadan amid severe crises, harsh living conditions, and an unprecedented rise in the prices of goods and products.

The Yemeni writer and analyst, Majed Al-Daari, explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Houthis deliberately corrupt and ruin the lives of Yemenis during the month of Ramadan and other months of the year, which is evident in their repressive practices, such as cutting employees’ salaries, seizing humanitarian aid, and deteriorating services and facilities. In addition to imposing royalties and taxes that burden the Yemeni citizen, in order to support the so-called “war effort,” and forcing merchants to pay double taxes and customs.

With the closure of many institutions and companies and the deterioration of living conditions, a large segment of the Yemeni people lost their sources of income, as estimates indicate that the salaries of more than a million government employees living in the areas and governorates controlled by the Houthi group have stopped, making them unable to meet the living needs of their families, which led to To spoil the atmosphere and Ramadan rituals that have been inherited for hundreds of years.

The Yemeni writer and analyst believes that the Houthi practices make the holy month of this year devoid of a spiritual atmosphere due to the aggravation and multiplicity of economic crises, the continuation of the war, and the continuation of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which affected food flows to Yemen at a reasonable price.

The purchasing power of Yemenis has declined in recent years in an unprecedented manner, with successive increases in the prices of goods and products, in addition to the tension witnessed in the Bab al-Mandab region in the Red Sea due to Houthi practices, which has clearly affected the arrival of goods and products to Yemen.

For his part, the Yemeni political analyst, Aida Bin Laasm, explained that the Houthi group is practicing systematic destruction of everything related to the identity of Yemenis, their customs, traditions and celebrations, especially on religious and national occasions, most notably the special atmosphere of the month of Ramadan, which no longer exists now with the worsening social, political and economic crises. .

Ibn Laasm stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that millions of Yemenis, especially the displaced, are welcoming the month of Ramadan amid severe and unbearable living suffering, in light of an acute shortage of food supplies.