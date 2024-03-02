The Government of Yemen warned this Saturday, March 2, about the consequences of the sinking last Friday of a British ship transporting highly toxic material. The ship had been attacked by the Houthi rebels weeks ago and collapsed due to inclement weather, the agency in charge of monitoring it reported. The United States claims that the ship was carrying tons of fertilizer, while Yemen says it was ammonium phosphate.

On the night of Friday, March 1, the ship Rubymar, carrying thousands of tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea. The sinking of the vessel, which was attacked by Houthi rebels in mid-February, could cause an “unprecedented environmental catastrophe,” the Yemeni government warned.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Yemen, Ahmed bin Mubarak, explained this on his X account: “The sinking of the Rubymar ship is an unprecedented environmental catastrophe for Yemen and the region. “It is a new tragedy for our country and for our people.”

Added to the damage to the ship were climatic issues that culminated in the sinking, detailed the crisis group managing the case, in a statement replicated by the official Yemeni news agency Saba.

The ship was British-owned and sailed under the flag of Belize, although according to Yemeni authorities the ship's direction was Syrian and the crew consisted of 11 Syrians, six Egyptians, three Indians and four Filipinos who were evacuated to Djibouti.

The note written by those in charge adds that they are “studying the next steps” to “determine the best ways to face the repercussions and address the causing environmental disaster.”

غرق السفينة #روبيمار كارثة بيئية لم تعهدها اليمن والمنطقة هي مأساة جديدة لبلادنا وشعبنا ، ندفع في كل يوم ثمن مغامرات مليشيا #الحوثي التي لم تكتف باغراق #اليمن في كارثة الانقلاب والحرب وما تمخض عنها من مآسي لحقت بكل أسرة يمنية، صنع كارثة انسانية تهدد حياة شعبنا والاجيال لعشرات… — Ahmed A. BinMubarak (@BinmubarakAhmed) March 2, 2024



The Government of Yemen stressed that the Rubymar incident will cause serious damage to the country's territorial waters in the Red Sea and underlined the lack of collaboration from the international community, which “has not responded to calls to prevent the disaster.”

Furthermore, Bin Mubarak assured that that country “pays the price every day for the adventures of the Houthi militia.”

In the last two weeks, in which the ship was semi-sunk, the Yemeni authorities asked countries, organizations and the United Nations to attend to the case, given that the ship was carrying “large quantities of ammonia and oils”, and thus prevent it from falling in marine waters.

According to the United States Central Command (Centcom), the ship was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer; On the contrary, the Yemeni Executive stated that it was 22 tons of highly toxic ammonium phosphate.

Since November 19, the Houthis, a group backed by Iran, They have launched dozens of attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to economically harm Israel, and its actions have caused severe disruptions to global maritime trade.

In response, the US and UK first bombed Houthi positions on January 12, when they struck about 60 targets in Yemen.

With EFE