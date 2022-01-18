The airstrike hit the home of a military official who was killed along with his wife and son

DUBAI. The Saudi Arabian-led coalition in Yemen fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced earlier today that it had launched a bombing campaign targeting Houthi sites in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. The news comes after Abu Dhabi was hit yesterday by drone attacks claimed by the Houthis.

Videos released during the night by Yemeni rebels show the damage caused by the Saudi coalition’s raids and the Houthis report that the dead would be at least 12. A health worker in Sanaa, covered by anonymity, makes it known that there are civilians among the dead and adds that the airstrike hit the home of a military official who was killed along with his wife and son. Although the UAE has mostly withdrawn its forces from Yemen, they are quite actively engaged in the conflict and support the Yemeni militias fighting the Houthis.