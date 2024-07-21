Al Masirah: US, UK carry out four airstrikes in Yemen

The US and UK have carried out four air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida province, the channel reports. Al Masirahcontrolled by the Yemeni Shiite movement Ansar Allah (Houthis).

“The US and UK carried out four airstrikes on the Ras Isa area in the As-Salif district,” the channel claims.

On July 20, Israel, together with the United States, carried out an airstrike on the port of Hodeida in Yemen.

On July 21, Yemen’s Houthis reported launching ballistic missile and drone strikes on the Israeli city of Eilat and on the American vessel Pumba in the Red Sea. The movement’s spokesman, Mohammed Abdessalam, said Ansar Allah’s response to Israeli airstrikes would not have “any boundaries or red lines.”