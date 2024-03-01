Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Yemeni government renewed its call to all countries and regional and international organizations concerned with preserving the marine environment, to take practical action quickly to save the Red Sea from an imminent environmental disaster, 12 days after the ship “Robimar” ran aground as a result of being targeted by the Houthi group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by the Yemeni news agency “Saba”: “While the Yemeni government, through the Crisis Cell, was working to save the stricken ship (Rubimar) to avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea, it was surprised by air attacks that targeted a boat belonging to Yemeni fishermen near the stranded ship, which led to “It led to the death and loss of some fishermen and damage to the ship.”

The statement added: “The government confirms that this targeting, the second, complicates rescue efforts and endeavors and threatens a large-scale environmental catastrophe, and that abandoning the ship to its fate will lead to serious damage to the marine environment and hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who depend on marine fishing, in addition to the damage that may occur.” It reaches seawater desalination plants along the Yemeni coast.

The government had warned a few days ago that strong winds and waves had swept the ship away after it was hit by two missiles fired by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea.

She added, “The general condition of the ship is very worrying, and the water is flowing into the engine room quickly, after it was flowing slowly,” noting that the ship began to tilt toward the machinery, confirming the presence of simple oil stains floating on the surrounding water as part of the ship sank.

In a related context, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Tariq Saleh, said that the peace understandings achieved recently were frozen as a result of developments in the situation in the Red Sea resulting from Houthi attacks on ships.

Saleh pointed out in statements that “what is happening in the Red Sea currently is the result of the international community standing in the way of the liberation of Hodeidah, and the making of the Stockholm Agreement, the price of which is being paid today by Yemen and the world, which is the agreement that made the Houthi group turn Bab al-Mandab into a war field with its missile bombardment.” And flying.”

In response to a question about whether the government participates in the “Guardian of Prosperity” coalition, Tariq Saleh confirmed that Yemen is not a party to this coalition, adding: “We are present on our islands and territorial waters, we secure them, and we are able to protect them.”

He explained, “What is happening in the Red Sea is planned, and the amount of missiles used in the attack on commercial ships proves that the preparation for this scenario was prepared in advance for its implementation.”

He said, “The ideal solution to what is happening in the Red Sea is to support the government to impose its control over the entire Yemeni territory, especially since the international community has become clearly aware of the Houthi threat after it directly affected its interests.”

The US Embassy in Yemen announced that the Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea are adding significant costs to food and goods in Yemen.

She said through her account on the “X” platform: “The Houthi attacks on commercial shipping ships in the Red Sea directly affect the lives of people in Yemen.”

She added, “As ships take longer routes and increase sailing times, this leads to an increase in the cost of food, medicine, and fuel, as well as life-saving aid to people who desperately need it.” She added: “The process of redirecting ships adds significant costs to food, medicine, fuel and other goods in Yemen.”