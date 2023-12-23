The Government of Yemen, backed by Saudi Arabia and recognized by the international community, and the Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, committed to implementing measures that would result in a cessation of hostilities, according to the United Nations, mediator of the agreement. Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union are advancing actions to protect ship transit in the Red Sea, the target of attacks by the Houthi rebels in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced this December 23 the commitment between the Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Houthi rebels, allied with Iran, to move towards a ceasefire in the prolonged conflict.

The declaration raises expectations of a cessation of hostilities in a war that has plunged Yemen into a humanitarian crisis, claimed the lives of thousands of people and left the vast majority of the population dependent on international aid.

Grundberg's office said in a statement that it “welcomes the parties' commitment to a set of measures to implement a nationwide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen and undertake preparations for the resumption of a political process inclusive” through an inclusive political process under the auspices of the UN.

Furthermore, the communication clarifies that this roadmap will include the resumption of oil exports, the payment of public sector salaries and the relaxation of restrictions at key points such as Sana'a airport, and Hudaydah port.

According to the Yemeni state news agency SABA, Yemen's Foreign Ministry welcomed the UN special envoy's statement on “efforts to reach a road map (…) to end the war caused by the Houthi militia.”

Yemen has been embroiled in war since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized the country's capital, Sanaa, and displaced the internationally recognized government to the southern city of Aden.

Saudi Arabia intervened in the war in 2015 as leader of a military coalition in support of the Government in the conflict, which has caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet, according to the UN, which estimates that there are more than 23 million people in need of help.







The alert continues in the Red Sea

The British Navy warned this Saturday of a new “incident” near the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, which adds to numerous actions against ships previously claimed by the Houthi rebels.

The British Navy “received a report of an incident in the vicinity of Bab al Mandeb, 45 miles southwest of the port of Salef, in Yemen,” it said in an alert in which it called for caution for ships navigating through that sea route. , one of the most important in the world.

That was the second event reported by the United Kingdom. The first was “a drone attack on a ship, which caused an explosion and a fire that was extinguished and caused no injuries, 200 miles southwest of the Indian town of Veraval.”

The Houthi rebels have launched several missile and drone attacks against southern Israel in these last two months of war in Gaza and also against ships flying the flag of the Jewish State or owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and the Bab al Strait. Mandeb, which caused the large cargo shipping companies to suspend their operations in that sea route.

These attacks, according to the Houthis, are in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has attacked by land, sea and air to “eliminate” Hamas since that group's surprise attack on October 7. The war has left more than 20,200 Palestinians dead and a population cornered.

In the wake of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the United States announced last Tuesday the creation of an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea. “We have had more than 20 nations that have agreed to participate” in the coalition, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a press conference.

Aiming to stop Houthi attacks, coalition forces "will serve as a sort of highway patrol, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to – and assist as necessary – ships." that transit this vital international waterway," the spokesperson said.







For its part, Spain was in favor of creating a specific mission in the Red Sea with “its own scope, means and objectives” to protect commercial maritime transport from rebel attacks, but prefers not to act with the mission proposed by the United States. United States, and which was supported by the European Union.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense, through a statement, denied that Spain had vetoed the operation in the Red Sea, as published by some local media, since it assures that the country “is, and will always be, a serious and reliable ally committed to the EU.” , NATO and the United Nations” and that their commitment to peace “is total and absolute.

However, they clarified their position that “to have the maximum effectiveness that should be aspired to in the Red Sea, it is essential to create a new and specific mission, with its own scope, means and objectives, agreed upon by the corresponding EU bodies. “, a creation to which “Spain is in no way opposed,” he assured.

