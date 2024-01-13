The United States led new raids against Houthi militiamen in Yemen at dawn hitting a radar station. The attack was carried out by the US warship USS Carney using Tomahawk missiles, US Central Command said. This was “a follow-up action against a specific military target associated with attacks carried out on January 12, designed to reduce the Houthis' ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” Centcom said in a statement.

The raids hit the capital Sana'a, claims the Houthi-run al-Masirah television. “The Anglo-American enemy is targeting the capital Sana'a with a series of air strikes,” he announced this morning. The Houthis added that the Al-Dailami air force base in Sana'a was hit.

As an American official quoted on condition of anonymity to CNN explains, the dawn raids were fewer than the previous night, when a coordinated multinational attack was conducted against 28 positions. It was a unilateral attack carried out only by the United States, CNN explains after the White House explained that these were actions aimed at avoiding an escalation and a direct confrontation with Iran.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained that the new objective is to ''restore stability to the Red Sea'' and ''re-establish the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation''. Thomas-Greenfield added that the United States does not wish to see further conflict in the region, but reiterated that ''attacks on any vessel in the Red Sea, regardless of origin or ownership, are completely unacceptable.''

Türkiye bombs 'terrorist targets' in Iraq and Syria

Turkey conducted nightly airstrikes on nearly 30 “terrorist targets” in northern Iraq and Syria after nine of its soldiers were killed at a military base near the northern Iraqi city of Metina. “Aerial operations were carried out on terrorist targets in the regions of Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the attacks targeted 29 locations including “caves, bunkers, shelters and oil installations” belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the YPG (people's protection units), a Syrian Kurdish militia that it is a central element of the US military.