Yemen | More than 80 people have died and more than 300 have been injured in a stampede in Yemen

According to the Houthi rebel health authorities, there are at least 85 dead.

of Yemen in the capital Sanaa, more than 80 people have died in a crowd during a charity distribution. According to the Houthi rebel health authorities, at least 85 people have died and more than 300 have been injured.

The capital is held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The dead and injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the charity distribution have been arrested, the rebels’ interior ministry said in a statement shared by the Saba news agency, which it supports.

The Interior Ministry did not give an exact death toll, but said dozens of people had died.