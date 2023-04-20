Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yemen | More than 80 people have died and more than 300 have been injured in a stampede in Yemen

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Yemen | More than 80 people have died and more than 300 have been injured in a stampede in Yemen

According to the Houthi rebel health authorities, there are at least 85 dead.

of Yemen in the capital Sanaa, more than 80 people have died in a crowd during a charity distribution. According to the Houthi rebel health authorities, at least 85 people have died and more than 300 have been injured.

The capital is held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The dead and injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the charity distribution have been arrested, the rebels’ interior ministry said in a statement shared by the Saba news agency, which it supports.

The Interior Ministry did not give an exact death toll, but said dozens of people had died.

#Yemen #people #died #injured #stampede #Yemen

See also  Ethiopia | Ethiopia's peace talks began in South Africa - We hope for lasting peace between the parties
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cozumel surprises with its new attraction: the Underwater Archaeological Park, the first in Latin America

Cozumel surprises with its new attraction: the Underwater Archaeological Park, the first in Latin America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result